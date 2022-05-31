When 7 p.m. June 23-24 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd. • How much $53.75-$129.75 (June 24 sold out) • More info metrotix.com
The New York Times once called comedian Sebastian Maniscalco the hottest comic in America. Decide for yourself when he brings his “Nobody Does This Tour” to St. Louis for two nights at the Fox Theatre. He has said he’s busting at the seams to get back in front of fans.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
