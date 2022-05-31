 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sebastian Maniscalco

  • 0
Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco

When 7 p.m. June 23-24 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd. • How much $53.75-$129.75 (June 24 sold out) • More info metrotix.com

The New York Times once called comedian Sebastian Maniscalco the hottest comic in America. Decide for yourself when he brings his “Nobody Does This Tour” to St. Louis for two nights at the Fox Theatre. He has said he’s busting at the seams to get back in front of fans.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News