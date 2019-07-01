Second Amendment
The right to bear arms
Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a skillet and place open bun face down in the butter until toasted. Place hot dog on bun, top with spicy brown mustard, 1 slice of Swiss cheese and 1 slice of pastrami.
Second Amendment
The right to bear arms
Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a skillet and place open bun face down in the butter until toasted. Place hot dog on bun, top with spicy brown mustard, 1 slice of Swiss cheese and 1 slice of pastrami.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.