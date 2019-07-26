Curt Baumgartner and Ted Constantin
Occupations • Baumgartner works as a personal assistant in St. Louis. Constantin maintains the couple’s native perennial business.
When Curt Baumgartner looks at old photos of his garden, he sees small rings of mulch in an overgrown lawn or gallon pots with budding saplings. In the same places, he now can rest under 15-foot trees near a pond filled with koi.
Gardening became his stress relief. In the 23 years since he and his partner, Ted Constantin, moved into their home, they have created two gardens, three ponds and a business selling perennials at the local farmers market.
“It just is very therapeutic to get out and get your hands in the soil to be able to plant something, especially with trees and shrubs,” Baumgartner says. “If you plant them and you do get them established, they’re probably going to live as long as you do, if not longer.”
Baumgartner and Constantin grow a variety of perennials to sell in a separate garden. Before they started the endeavor, however, they began renovating their sunny backyard into an enjoyable gardening space for both the plants and themselves.
“My goal was that in 20 years, I want it to be gardening in the shade,” Baumgartner says. They now garden under more than 30 varieties of Japanese maple trees, Norway spruce, southern magnolia and more.
Baumgartner maintains the trees, shrubbery and ponds to help promote nature. They grow native plants for pollinators, and even nurtured monarch butterfly caterpillars in the spring.
Judge Fred Ortlip, a master gardener, admired the couple’s ability to provide a space for wildlife, as well as their variety.
“The Doolittle gardens punch all the right buttons, with an assortment of colorful trees, shrubs displaying a variety of foliage colors and an assortment of perennials blooming at various times,” Ortlip says.
When speaking to others at the farmers market, Baumgartner always recommends they create their own garden.
“I start working, and I forget about my other problems,” Baumgartner says. “I forget about bills that need to be paid or things in St. Louis that need to be done. It was just good mental therapy for me to garden.”