Thomas Dolan, senior, De Smet

Dolan tied for 11th in Missouri Water Polo with 79 goals and contributed 19 assists to come in 16th in the area scoring race with 177 points, earning him a first-team White Conference nod and a second-team MWP all-district selection.

Brendan Raskin, senior, Ladue

A repeat All-Metro second team selection, Raskin scored 62 goals and added 44 assists for 168 points to nab a Missouri Water Polo White Conference first-team selection and a second-team all-district nod.

Mike Sadasivam, junior, John Burroughs

The 6-foot-4 Sadasivam stood tall in the cage for the Bombers with 150 saves this season, including 37 in a win over Summit and 25 in another game, the two highest save totals among area goalies, earning first-team Blue Conference and second-team MWP all-district selections.

Noah Schott, junior, Lafayette

Schott was the most prolific goal scorer in Missouri Water Polo this season, leading the area with 128 goals and finishing second among all players with 277 points, garnering first-team Red Conference honors and a second-team MWP all-district selection.

Addie Wedding, sophomore, Ladue

Wedding was the area's top female player this season, nabbing the Missouri Water Polo female player of the year award and a first-team Yellow Conference selection. Wedding attends Nerinx Hall, which had a co-op this year with Ladue, and she helped lead the Rams to their first MWP girls district championship.

Matt Wedlock, junior, Kirkwood

Wedlock stepped up to lead a strong Pioneers attack with 106 goals, which was fifth in Missouri Water Polo, and 228 points, which was eighth-best in the area to nab a unanimous first-team White Conference selection and a second-team MWP all-district nod.

Quin Wolff, senior, Parkway Central

Wolff followed a strong fall boys swimming season for the Class 1 champion Colts with a solid spring campaign for Central's first-ever Missouri Water Polo district title squad with 79 goals and 195 points, both 11th in the area, grabbing first-team Red Conference and second-team MWP all-district honors.