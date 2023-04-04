BRENDAN FOSHEE, senior, Parkway South Foshee, a 5-foot-11 forward, led the Patriots to an 18-6-3 record and the Challenge Cup quarterfinals. He finished with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists).

NICK PURICELLI, senior, CBC This 5-foot-11 forward posted a team-high 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) as Cadets earned No. 1 seed for Challenge Cup tournament. Had seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in four playoff games.

NICHOLAS SALTHOUSE, senior, De Smet The 6-foot-2 forward was go-to offensive option for the Challenge Cup champions. Had 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games, including 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in eight postseason games.

CONNOR BROADHEAD, junior, CBC A 6-foot-1 defenseman, Broadhead scored six goals and added nine assists. In November, he signed a tender agreement with the North American Hockey League's Bismarck Bobcats.

WYATT SIRIMATUROS, senior, Francis Howell A four-year cog on the Vikings' blue line, the 6-foot-1 defenseman served key roles at even strength as well as on the power play and penalty kill. Finished with four goals and eight assists.

BRANSON APPELMAN, junior, Kirkwood Appelman was the backbone of a Pioneers team that entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Challenge Cup. The 6-foot goalie went 8-4-3 with a .917 save percentage and three shutouts.