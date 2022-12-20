SECOND TEAM

DANIEL BUDIMAN, junior, Parkway West

Posted matching runner-up efforts in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke at Class 1 state meet. Also part of Longhorns' third-place 200 and 400 free relay teams.

CARTER CROOK, junior, Parkway South Third in the 100-yard backstroke and fourth in 200 individual medley at Class 1 state meet. Also part of Patriots' 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that finished second and fourth.

TREY CUNNEEN, junior, Chaminade

Runner-up in Class 1 state meet for second successive season in 500 freestyle and also third in 200 free. Swam on state champion 400 free relay team, 200 free relay that placed fourth.

MAX MARCUS, junior, Kirkwood

Won 500-yard freestyle in Class 2 state meet. Fourth in the 200 free. Also part of Pioneers' 400 free relay team that finished second and 200 free relay team that placed third.

JOSH SCHULTZ, senior, Chaminade

Runner-up finishes in the 100and 200-yard freestyle finals at Class 1 state meet. Also on Red Devils' state champion 400 free relay team and 200 free relay that was fourth.