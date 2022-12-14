 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SECOND TEAM

ISABELLA BUCKLEY, junior, St. Joseph's

Tied for 12th in Class 4 state tournament, helping Angels to team title. Third in district tournament.

SOPHIA FLOREK, senior, Mascoutah

Mississippi Valley Conference medalist with 3-under 69. Second at Class 2A regional, 41st at state.

EMMA HILL, junior, Triad

Tied for 16th in Class 2A state tournament. Also tied for second at regional and third at sectional

SARAH HYTEN, freshman, Father McGivney

Program's first regional champion. Tied for third at sectional, 13th in Class 1A state tournament.

KYLIE SECREST, junior, Parkway West

Finished fourth in Class 3 state tournament. Tied for fifth at district, won Suburban Red Pool.

ADDY SURBER, sophomore, Lafayette

District and Suburban Yellow Pool runner-up, 11th place in Class 4 state tournament.

