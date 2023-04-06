Maddy Barton, senior, Marquette A Quincy University recruit, Barton (42-5) placed third at 130.

Kailey Benson, sophomore, Francis Howell Central Benson (42-5) was runner-up at 115 in Class 2 after fourth-place finish last year.

Ella Bradley, junior, De Soto Successive third-place finishes for Bradley (19-2), a 155-pounder.

Abby Chandler, junior, Northwest Cedar Hill After a semifinal loss at 190, Chandler (39-4) rallied for third.

Taylor Dawson, sophomore, Collinsville Dawson (34-5) was third at 130 after runner-up finish in 2022.

Julia Donnelly, senior, Washington Three-time medalist went 34-4 and was third at 110 in Class 2.

Zoey Haney, sophomore, Troy Buchanan Haney (37-4) finished third at state at 100 in Class 2, was fourth last year.

Caelyn Hanff, sophomore, Wright City After one-point semifinal loss, Hanff (45-5) rallied to place third at 170 in Class 1.

Jayla Jones, senior, Lafayette Jones (35-11) rallied from quarterfinal loss to finish third in Class 2 at 170.

Scarlette Maier, senior, Ladue Maier placed third at 145 pounds in Class 2, winning last four matches in Columbia.

Annelise Obermark, sophomore, Washington The Class 2 runner-up at 135, Obermark finished season 44-8.

Maria Slaughter, senior, Holt The Indians' first four-time state medalist, Slaughter (42-7) placed third in Class 2 at 140.

Faith Spicer, senior, Fox A returning state champion at 235, Spicer (27-7) was unable to defend title due to injury.

Avery Smith, junior, Red Bud Improved on last year's fourth-place finish by taking third at 115. Went 21-8.