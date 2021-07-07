 Skip to main content
Sepr. 10 2021
Sepr. 10 2021

APTOPIX 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Clint Black performs "Killin' Time" during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Clint Black, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Event Center at River City Casino, $44-$64, ticketmaster.com

Jess Hilarious, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 10-11, Helium Comedy Club, $35-$45, heliumcomedy.com

Music at the Intersection, Sept. 10-12,  various venues with various artists, ticket prices vary, metrotix.com

Randall King, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Off Broadway, $12, offbroadwaystl.com

Hard Promises’ A Memory and Dream: The Tom Petty Songbook, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, the Factory, $29.50-$49.50, ticketmaster.com

