Sepr. 10 2021

Clint Black, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Event Center at River City Casino, $44-$64, ticketmaster.com
-
Suspect charged in connection with deadly shooting at West County mall
-
St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
-
Those weird balls on your oak tree are from gall wasps
-
Teenage drowning victim at Castlewood State Park remembered as scholar, athlete and model
-
Cards great Jim Edmonds sued by Frontenac over pool fencing
Jess Hilarious, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 10-11, Helium Comedy Club, $35-$45, heliumcomedy.com
Music at the Intersection, Sept. 10-12, various venues with various artists, ticket prices vary, metrotix.com
Randall King, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Off Broadway, $12, offbroadwaystl.com
Hard Promises’ A Memory and Dream: The Tom Petty Songbook, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, the Factory, $29.50-$49.50, ticketmaster.com
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today