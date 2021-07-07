 Skip to main content
Sept. 13, 2021
Sublime with Rome

Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, the Factory, $49.50-$69.50, ticketmaster.com

Dead and Company, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $51-$177, livenation.com

Robert Earl Keen’s “Feeling Good Again Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Off Broadway, $35-$45, offbroadwaystl.com

Myles Kennedy’s “The Ides of March Tour,” 8 p.m. March 13, Red Flag, $30-$50, etix.com

 

