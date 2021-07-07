Sept. 15, 2021

-
Suspect charged in connection with deadly shooting at West County mall
-
St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
-
Those weird balls on your oak tree are from gall wasps
-
Teenage drowning victim at Castlewood State Park remembered as scholar, athlete and model
-
Cards great Jim Edmonds sued by Frontenac over pool fencing
Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” with Jenny Lewis, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Enterprise Center, sold out, ticketmaster.com
311’s “Live From the Ride Tour” Iration and Iya Terra, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15, St. Louis Music Park, $34.50-$85, livenation.com
Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre $23-$350, livenation.com
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today