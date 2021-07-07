 Skip to main content
Sept. 16, 2021
Chris Stapleton at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Chris Stapleton performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. on Saturday, August 5, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” with the Marcus King Band, Yola, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $39.75-$150, livenation.com

Faith No More, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, livenation.com

“Summerland Tour” with Everclear, Hoobastank, Wheatus, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, the Factory, $34-$49, ticketmaster.com

Dinosaur Jr., Ryley Walker, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Pageant, $30-$35ticketmaster.com

The Wailers, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Big Top, $25-$37.50, metrotix.com

