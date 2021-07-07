Sept. 16, 2021

Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” with the Marcus King Band, Yola, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $39.75-$150, livenation.com
Faith No More, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, livenation.com
“Summerland Tour” with Everclear, Hoobastank, Wheatus, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, the Factory, $34-$49, ticketmaster.com
Dinosaur Jr., Ryley Walker, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Pageant, $30-$35ticketmaster.com
The Wailers, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Big Top, $25-$37.50, metrotix.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
