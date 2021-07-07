Sept. 17, 2021

Rod Wave’s “SoulFly Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$59, livenation.com
Randy Rainbow’s “The Pink Glasses Tour,” 8 p.m. Stifel Theatre, $32-$166, ticketmaster.com
-
Suspect charged in connection with deadly shooting at West County mall
-
St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
-
Those weird balls on your oak tree are from gall wasps
-
Teenage drowning victim at Castlewood State Park remembered as scholar, athlete and model
-
Cards great Jim Edmonds sued by Frontenac over pool fencing
Theo Von, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com
Lettuce, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, venue to be announced and ticket prices to be announced, jamopresents.com
Pixies, the Clockworks, 8 p.m. Sep. 17, the Factory, $39-$69, ticketmaster.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today