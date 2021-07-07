 Skip to main content
Sept. 17, 2021
Sept. 17, 2021

Rod Wave’s “SoulFly Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$59, livenation.com

Randy Rainbow’s “The Pink Glasses Tour,” 8 p.m. Stifel Theatre, $32-$166, ticketmaster.com

Theo Von, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com

Lettuce, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, venue to be announced and ticket prices to be announced, jamopresents.com

Pixies, the Clockworks, 8 p.m. Sep. 17, the Factory, $39-$69, ticketmaster.com

 

