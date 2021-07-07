Sept. 19, 2021

-
Suspect charged in connection with deadly shooting at West County mall
St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
Those weird balls on your oak tree are from gall wasps
Teenage drowning victim at Castlewood State Park remembered as scholar, athlete and model
Cards great Jim Edmonds sued by Frontenac over pool fencing
Pointfest with Shinedown, Seether, Greek Fire, Badflower, Grandson, Zero 9:36, 4 p.m. Sept. 19, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $19-$129, livenation.com
Big Freedia and Too Many Zooz, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Delmar Hall, $25-$28, ticketmaster.com
Lee DeWyze, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$25 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
