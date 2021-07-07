 Skip to main content
Sept. 19, 2021
Sept. 19, 2021

Shinedown

Pointfest with Shinedown, Seether, Greek Fire, Badflower, Grandson, Zero 9:36, 4 p.m. Sept. 19, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $19-$129, livenation.com

Big Freedia and Too Many Zooz, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Delmar Hall, $25-$28, ticketmaster.com

Lee DeWyze, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$25 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com

