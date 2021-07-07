Sept. 23, 2021

Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” with Lindsay Ell, Tracy Bryd, Martina McBride, Trace Adkins, 7 p.m. Enterprise Center, $46-$126, ticketmaster.com
Simple Plan and New Found Glory’s “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour,” 7 p.m. Sept. 23, the Factory, $35-$50, ticketmaster.com
Brett Eldredge’s “Good Day Tour” with Morgan Evans, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, livenation.com
Reckless Kelly, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Delmar Hall, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com
Parker Millsap, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Off Broadway, $17, ticketweb.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
