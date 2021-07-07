 Skip to main content
Sept. 23, 2021
Sept. 23, 2021

Blake Shelton at Scottrade Center

Blake Shelton performs at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” with Lindsay Ell, Tracy Bryd, Martina McBride, Trace Adkins, 7 p.m. Enterprise Center, $46-$126, ticketmaster.com

Simple Plan and New Found Glory’s “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour,” 7 p.m. Sept. 23, the Factory, $35-$50, ticketmaster.com 

Brett Eldredge’s “Good Day Tour” with Morgan Evans, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, livenation.com

Reckless Kelly, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Delmar Hall, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com

Parker Millsap, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Off Broadway, $17, ticketweb.com

