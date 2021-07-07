Sept. 25, 2021

-
Suspect charged in connection with deadly shooting at West County mall
St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
Those weird balls on your oak tree are from gall wasps
Teenage drowning victim at Castlewood State Park remembered as scholar, athlete and model
Cards great Jim Edmonds sued by Frontenac over pool fencing
Nikki Glaser, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, the Factory, $49-$55, ticketmaster.com
Judas Priest’s “50 Heavy Metal Years,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, St. Louis Music Park, $30-$175, livenation.com.
Blue October’s “That’s What I Live for Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
