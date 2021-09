Three days and just as many sleepless nights after his error cratered the Cardinals in their loss on Sept. 22, Raphael Furcal homered for the difference in the win, and it came just as Atlanta's loss in Washington went final. With another "happy flight" in their future, the Cardinals donned Hawaiian shirts and set off for the final road series of the regular season. The headline in the next day's Post-Dispatch read: "HOPE."