Sept. 30, 2021

Lil Baby’s “The Back Outside Tour” with Lil Durk, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $39-$149, livenation.com
The Mavericks, 8 p.m .Sept. 30, the Pageant, $35-$55, ticketmaster.com
Jukebox the Ghost, Fleece, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd. $22, ticketmaster.com
Bill Burr, 8 p.m. Sept. 29-30, Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd. $45-$85, metrotix.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
