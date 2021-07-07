 Skip to main content
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021

Lil Baby

Lil Baby’s “The Back Outside Tour” with Lil Durk, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $39-$149, livenation.com

The Mavericks, 8 p.m .Sept. 30, the Pageant, $35-$55, ticketmaster.com

Jukebox the Ghost, Fleece, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd. $22, ticketmaster.com

Bill Burr, 8 p.m. Sept. 29-30, Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd. $45-$85, metrotix.com

