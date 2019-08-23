• KISS “End of the Road World Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $24-$750, livenation.com
• Rob Thomas, Max Frost, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $27.50-$127.50, ticketmaster.com
• John Mayer, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue), $46.50-$147, ticketmaster.com
• Electric Hot Tuna, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard), sold out, metrotix.com
• Kacey Musgraves “Oh, What a World: Tour II” with Yola, 8 p.m. Sept. 5, Stifel Theatre, $32-$79.50, ticketmaster.com
• Karlous Miller, 8 p.m. Sept. 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Helium Comedy Club, $21-$29, heliumcomedy.com
• Amos Lee, Madison Cunningham, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, the Pageant, $59.50, ticketmaster.com
• ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, Marquise Knox, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $18-$185, livenation.com
• Nelly, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater (1 Riverfront Drive, Alton), $27.50-$75, metrotix.com
• Backstreet Boys “DNA World Tour” with Baylee Littrell, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Enterprise Center, $26-$172, ticketmaster.com
• AJ McLean, 10 p.m. Sept. 6, Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue), $15, eventbrite.com
• Unknown Hinson, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Old Rock House (1200 South Seventh Street), $18-$20, metrotix.com
• Adam Ant, Glam Skanks, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, the Pageant, $37.50-$55, ticketmaster.com
• Alison Sudol, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $15-$18, ticketmaster.com
• Elizabeth Cook, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue), $20, etix.com
• Smooth Jazz on Land in St. Louis with Brian Culbertson, Grace Kelly, Eric Darius, Erin Bode, Tim Cunningham, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $30-$88, ticketmaster.com
• The Temptations, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, the Sheldon, $30-$60, metrotix.com
• Ear Hustle: A Conversation and Performance with Sy Smith hosted by Theresa Payne, 5 p.m. Sept. 8, Kranzberg Arts Center (501 North Grand Boulevard), $10, metrotix.com
• Bad Suns, 8 p.m. Sept. 8, the Ready Room (4195 Manchester Avenue), $20-$25, eventbrite.com
• Brian Regan, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Stifel Theatre, $42-$62, ticketmaster.com
• "An Evening With Lenny Kravitz," 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard), $39-$99, metrotix.com
• "The Alchemy Tour" with NGHTMRE + Slander, Seven Lions, the Glitch Mob, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, the Pageant, $35, ticketmaster.com
• Murphy’s Law, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Fubar (3108 Locust Street), $18, etix.com
• Nahko and Medicine for the People “Take Your Power Back Tour” with Nattali Rize, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, Delmar Hall, $32.50-$37.50, ticketmaster.com
• Natasha Leggero, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Helium Comedy Club, $24-$32, heliumcomedy.com
• Nick Griffin, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, St. Louis Funny Bone (614 West Port Plaza), $10-$12, stlouisfunnybone.com
• Pink Sweat$, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, the Ready Room, $15-$65, eventbrite.com
• Thomas Rhett “Very Hot Summer Tour” with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Rhett Akins, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Enterprise Center, $30.25-$90.95, ticketmaster.com
• Blink-182, Lil Wayne, Neck Deep, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $24-$127, livenation.com
• Celebration Day, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $20, ticketmaster.com
• JB Smoove “Lollygagging Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 14, the Pageant, $35, ticketmaster.com
• Jay Leno, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University (2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles), $79.50-$109.50, lindenwood.edu
• Livingston Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Wildey Theatre (252 North Main Street, Edwardsville), $40, wildeytheatre.com
• Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $20, ticketmaster.com
• Travis Barker (DJ set), 9 p.m. Sept. 14, Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino (1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles), prices not available, ticketmaster.com
• Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins" tour with Bebe Rexha, Jordan McGraw, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Enterprise Center, $51.95-$496.95, ticketmaster.com
• Rhea Butcher, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, the Ready Room, $20, eventbrite.com
• "An Evening With Sun Kil Moon," 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Delmar Hall, $20-$30, ticketmaster.com
• GWAR, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Pop’s Nightclub (401 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget), $19-$24, ticketweb.com
• Senses Fail, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Fubar, $20, etix.com
• Dan Romano, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Ready Room, $12-$15, eventbrite.com
• Roger Clyne Acoustic Duo/Honky Tonk Union 20th Anniversary, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Off Broadway, $20-$35, etix.com
• The Early November, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $16-$19, ticketmaster.com
• Agnostic Front “Victims in Pain” 35th Anniversary Tour, Prong, Time and Pressure, Brute Force, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Fubar, $20-$22, ticketmaster.com
• Cyrille Aimee, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19, Jazz St. Louis (3536 Washington Boulevard), $10-$41, jazzstl.org
• Todd Snider, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square), $25-$35, metrotix.com
• Lee Fields and the Expressions, Neal Francis, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, the Ready Room, $20-$25, eventbrite.com
• Neon Trees, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, $15, lindenwood.edu
• DeRay Davis, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 20-21, Helium Comedy Club, $30-$40, heliumcomedy.com
• Front Country, One Way Traffic, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Old Rock House, $10-$12, metrotix.com
• Sebastian Bach 30th Anniversary Tour, Kobra and the Lotus, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Delmar Hall, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Brantley Gilbert "Not Like Us Tour" with Michael Ray, Lindsay Ell, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $20-$68, livenation.com
• Bless the Fall/Escape the Fate, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20, the Ready Room, $22.50, eventbrite.com
• Horse Feathers, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Off Broadway, $12, etix.com
• America 50th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Touhill Performing Arts Center (1 University Boulevard), $37-$109, lindenwood.edu
• Taking Back Sunday, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Ballpark Village, $20-$30, eventbrite.com
• Stunna 4 Vegas, 9 p.m. Sept. 21, the Pageant, $25-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Angels & Airwaves, the New Regime, Charming Liars, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, the Pageant, $38-$43, ticketmaster.com
• Norm Macdonald, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Event Center at River City Casino, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7 p.m. Sept. 22, the Sheldon, $40-$65, metrotix.com
• Black Pumas, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Off Broadway, $15, etix.com
• Carbon Leaf, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Old Rock House, $20-$25, metrotix.com
• The Black Keys "Let’s Rock Tour" with Modest Mouse, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Enterprise Center, $36.50-$496.50, ticketmaster.com
• Joshua Redman Quartet, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$41, jazzstl.org
• Tycho “Weather World Tour” with Poolside, 8 p.m. Sept. 26, the Pageant, $35-$37.50, ticketmaster.com
• Drew Lynch, 8 p.m. Sept. 26, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 27, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 28, Helium Comedy Club, $16-$34, heliumcomedy.com
• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Fox Theatre, $49.50-$129.50, metrotix.com
• Preacher Lawson, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Event Center at River City Casino, $20-$38, ticketmaster.com
• Kristeen Young, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Off Broadway, $10, etix.com
• Melvins, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, the Ready Room, $20-$25, eventbrite.com
• Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept 27-28, Delmar Hall, $25-$27.50, ticketmaster.com
• CeCe Winans, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Touhill Performing Arts Center, $23-$85, touhill.org
• The Rev. Payton’s Big Damn Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $18-$20, ticketmaster.com
• Die Antwoord “House of Zef USA Tour 2019,” 8 p.m. Sept. 28, the Pageant, $49.50-$52.50, ticketmaster.com
• "A Night For LIFE" with Brian Owens, Kennedy Holmes and Michael McDonald, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Touhill Performing Arts Center, $39.50-$75, touhill.org
• Pop Evil, Royal Tusk, Bleach, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Delmar Hall, $20-$25, ticketmaster.com
• Chrisette Michele, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, the Pageant, $35-$55, ticketmaster.com