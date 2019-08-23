Counting Crows, Rob Thomas at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rob Thomas performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2016. He will be at Stifel Theatre on Sept. 1.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Counting Crows, Rob Thomas at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rob Thomas performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2016. He will be at Stifel Theatre on Sept. 1.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 

• KISS “End of the Road World Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $24-$750, livenation.com

• Rob Thomas, Max Frost, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $27.50-$127.50, ticketmaster.com

• John Mayer, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue), $46.50-$147, ticketmaster.com

• Electric Hot Tuna, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard), sold out, metrotix.com

2019 Lollapalooza - Day 4

Kacey Musgraves performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

• Kacey Musgraves “Oh, What a World: Tour II” with Yola, 8 p.m. Sept. 5, Stifel Theatre, $32-$79.50,  ticketmaster.com

• Karlous Miller, 8 p.m. Sept. 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Helium Comedy Club, $21-$29, heliumcomedy.com

• Amos Lee, Madison Cunningham, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, the Pageant, $59.50, ticketmaster.com

• ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, Marquise Knox, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $18-$185, livenation.com

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater (1 Riverfront Drive, Alton), $27.50-$75, metrotix.com

Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys are Enterprise Center on Sept. 6.

Photo courtesy of the artist
Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys are Enterprise Center on Sept. 6.

Photo courtesy of the artist

• Backstreet Boys “DNA World Tour” with Baylee Littrell, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Enterprise Center, $26-$172, ticketmaster.com

• AJ McLean, 10 p.m. Sept. 6, Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue), $15, eventbrite.com

• Unknown Hinson, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Old Rock House (1200 South Seventh Street), $18-$20, metrotix.com

• Adam Ant, Glam Skanks, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, the Pageant, $37.50-$55, ticketmaster.com

• Alison Sudol, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $15-$18, ticketmaster.com

• Elizabeth Cook, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue), $20, etix.com

• Smooth Jazz on Land in St. Louis with Brian Culbertson, Grace Kelly, Eric Darius, Erin Bode, Tim Cunningham, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $30-$88, ticketmaster.com

The Temptations

The Temptations will be at the Sheldon on Sept. 8.

Courtesy of ICM Partners
The Temptations

The Temptations will be at the Sheldon on Sept. 8.

Courtesy of ICM Partners

• The Temptations, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, the Sheldon, $30-$60, metrotix.com

• Ear Hustle: A Conversation and Performance with Sy Smith hosted by Theresa Payne, 5 p.m. Sept. 8, Kranzberg Arts Center (501 North Grand Boulevard), $10, metrotix.com

• Bad Suns, 8 p.m. Sept. 8, the Ready Room (4195 Manchester Avenue), $20-$25, eventbrite.com

• Brian Regan, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Stifel Theatre, $42-$62, ticketmaster.com

2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Spend the evening with Lenny Kravitz at Fox Theatre on Sept. 10.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

• "An Evening With Lenny Kravitz," 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard), $39-$99, metrotix.com

• "The Alchemy Tour" with NGHTMRE + Slander, Seven Lions, the Glitch Mob, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, the Pageant, $35, ticketmaster.com

• Murphy’s Law, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Fubar (3108 Locust Street), $18, etix.com 

• Nahko and Medicine for the People “Take Your Power Back Tour” with Nattali Rize, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, Delmar Hall, $32.50-$37.50, ticketmaster.com 

• Natasha Leggero, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Helium Comedy Club, $24-$32, heliumcomedy.com

• Nick Griffin, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, St. Louis Funny Bone (614 West Port Plaza), $10-$12, stlouisfunnybone.com

• Pink Sweat$, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, the Ready Room, $15-$65, eventbrite.com

52nd Annual CMA Awards - Show

Thomas Rhett's "Very Hot Summer Tour" comes to Enterprise Center on Sept. 13.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

• Thomas Rhett “Very Hot Summer Tour” with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Rhett Akins, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Enterprise Center, $30.25-$90.95, ticketmaster.com

• Blink-182, Lil Wayne, Neck Deep, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $24-$127, livenation.com

• Celebration Day, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $20, ticketmaster.com

• JB Smoove “Lollygagging Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 14, the Pageant, $35, ticketmaster.com

Jay Leno

Jay Leno participates in the "Jay Leno's Garage" panel at the The NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

• Jay Leno, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University (2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles), $79.50-$109.50, lindenwood.edu

• Livingston Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Wildey Theatre (252 North Main Street, Edwardsville), $40, wildeytheatre.com

• Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $20, ticketmaster.com

• Travis Barker (DJ set), 9 p.m. Sept. 14, Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino (1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles), prices not available, ticketmaster.com

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are at Enterprise Center on Sept. 14.

Photo by Peggy Sirota
Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are at Enterprise Center on Sept. 14.

Photo by Peggy Sirota

• Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins" tour with Bebe Rexha, Jordan McGraw, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Enterprise Center, $51.95-$496.95, ticketmaster.com

• Rhea Butcher, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, the Ready Room, $20, eventbrite.com

 "An Evening With Sun Kil Moon," 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Delmar Hall, $20-$30, ticketmaster.com

• GWAR, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Pop’s Nightclub (401 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget), $19-$24, ticketweb.com

• Senses Fail, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Fubar, $20, etix.com

• Dan Romano, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Ready Room, $12-$15, eventbrite.com

• Roger Clyne Acoustic Duo/Honky Tonk Union 20th Anniversary, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Off Broadway, $20-$35, etix.com

• The Early November, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $16-$19, ticketmaster.com

• Agnostic Front “Victims in Pain” 35th Anniversary Tour, Prong, Time and Pressure, Brute Force, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Fubar, $20-$22, ticketmaster.com

• Cyrille Aimee, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19, Jazz St. Louis (3536 Washington Boulevard), $10-$41, jazzstl.org

Todd Snider

Todd Snider. Photo courtesy of the artist
Todd Snider

Todd Snider. Photo courtesy of the artist

• Todd Snider, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square), $25-$35, metrotix.com

• Lee Fields and the Expressions, Neal Francis, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, the Ready Room, $20-$25, eventbrite.com

2019 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 1

Tyler Glenn with the Neon Trees comes to the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts on Sept. 19.

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2019 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 1

Tyler Glenn with the Neon Trees comes to the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts on Sept. 19.

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

• Neon Trees, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, $15, lindenwood.edu

• DeRay Davis, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 20-21, Helium Comedy Club, $30-$40, heliumcomedy.com

• Front Country, One Way Traffic, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Old Rock House, $10-$12, metrotix.com

• Sebastian Bach 30th Anniversary Tour, Kobra and the Lotus, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Delmar Hall, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com

Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 20.

(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 20.

(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

• Brantley Gilbert "Not Like Us Tour" with Michael Ray, Lindsay Ell, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $20-$68, livenation.com

• Bless the Fall/Escape the Fate, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20, the Ready Room, $22.50, eventbrite.com

• Horse Feathers, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Off Broadway, $12, etix.com

• America 50th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Touhill Performing Arts Center (1 University Boulevard), $37-$109, lindenwood.edu 

2017 Rock On The Range Music Festival - Day 2

Adam Lazzara with Taking Back Sunday will be at Ballpark Village on Sept. 21.

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2017 Rock On The Range Music Festival - Day 2

Adam Lazzara with Taking Back Sunday will be at Ballpark Village on Sept. 21.

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

• Taking Back Sunday, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Ballpark Village, $20-$30, eventbrite.com

• Stunna 4 Vegas, 9 p.m. Sept. 21, the Pageant, $25-$35, ticketmaster.com

• Angels & Airwaves, the New Regime, Charming Liars, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, the Pageant, $38-$43, ticketmaster.com

• Norm Macdonald, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Event Center at River City Casino, sold out, ticketmaster.com

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7 p.m. Sept. 22, the Sheldon, $40-$65, metrotix.com

• Black Pumas, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Off Broadway, $15, etix.com 

• Carbon Leaf, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Old Rock House, $20-$25, metrotix.com

Dan Auerbach

Dan Auerbach and The Black Keys will be in town on Sept. 25 at Enterprise Center.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Dan Auerbach

Dan Auerbach and The Black Keys will be in town on Sept. 25 at Enterprise Center.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

• The Black Keys "Let’s Rock Tour" with Modest Mouse, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Enterprise Center, $36.50-$496.50, ticketmaster.com

• Joshua Redman Quartet, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$41, jazzstl.org 

• Tycho “Weather World Tour” with Poolside, 8 p.m. Sept. 26, the Pageant, $35-$37.50, ticketmaster.com

• Drew Lynch, 8 p.m. Sept. 26, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 27, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 28, Helium Comedy Club, $16-$34, heliumcomedy.com

Boyz II Men performs with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Boyz II Men are at the Fox Theatre on Sept. 27.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Boyz II Men performs with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Boyz II Men are at the Fox Theatre on Sept. 27.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Fox Theatre, $49.50-$129.50, metrotix.com

• Preacher Lawson, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Event Center at River City Casino, $20-$38, ticketmaster.com

• Kristeen Young, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Off Broadway, $10, etix.com

• Melvins, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, the Ready Room, $20-$25, eventbrite.com

• Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept 27-28, Delmar Hall, $25-$27.50, ticketmaster.com

2018 American Music Awards - Show

CeCe Winans performs "Mary Don't You Weep" during a tribute to the late singer Aretha Franklin at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

• CeCe Winans, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Touhill Performing Arts Center, $23-$85, touhill.org

• The Rev. Payton’s Big Damn Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $18-$20, ticketmaster.com

• Die Antwoord “House of Zef USA Tour 2019,” 8 p.m. Sept. 28, the Pageant, $49.50-$52.50, ticketmaster.com

• "A Night For LIFE" with Brian Owens, Kennedy Holmes and Michael McDonald, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Touhill Performing Arts Center, $39.50-$75, touhill.org

• Pop Evil, Royal Tusk, Bleach, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Delmar Hall, $20-$25, ticketmaster.com

• Chrisette Michele, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, the Pageant, $35-$55, ticketmaster.com

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

Tags

View comments