When director M. Night Shyamalan is good, he’s very good. Witness “The Sixth Sense,” “Signs” and, more recently, “Split” and “The Visit.” Shyamalan's latest, "Servant," is actually a major departure: He jumps from the big screen to the new Apple TV+. In the 10-episode first season, broadcast journalist Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and gourmet chef Sean (Toby Kebbell) are coping with the death of their infant son. To help Dorothy, they replace the boy with a lifelike doll and hire a nanny to help them care for it. Sean goes along with it to keep his wife sane, but the nanny’s attachment to the doll is as unnatural as the doll itself. "Servant" is dark and claustrophobic, and you never know where it’s going. The series will return for second season. By Kevin C. Johnson