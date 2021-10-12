Seth Elledge

-
Sudden ending: Dodgers drop curtain on Cardinals' dramatic late-season push with walk-off homer
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
St. Louis police break up event at troubled downtown nightclub
Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip
He got one more chance to provide bullpen depth and he struggled. For the second straight year Elledge faced 52 batters and allowed six runs in 11 2/3 innings for a 4.63 ERA. But that bottom line was deceiving this year because he allowed eight of his 10 inherited runners to score. Opponents hit .302 against him with an .869 OPS.
Grade: D-
