20: Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Among the city's preeminent cultural institutions is Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, which presents its 20th annual Shakespeare in the Park production this year: the Bard's "Much Ado About Nothing," running May 27 through June 21 in Forest Park's Shakespeare Glen.
But in honor of its anniversary, the organization will also bring its touring production of "Cymbeline" to the Glen on May 8 and 9 and present a festival of Shakespeare-related films there May 15-17.
Tom Ridgely, producing artistic director of Shakespeare Festival, attributes its enduring success to "an extremely welcoming and beautiful setting in Forest Park. And I think, from the beginning, the festival has made it a priority to offer the very highest quality of production that it could."
The film festival will include "10 Things I Hate About You" (May 15), inspired by "The Taming of the Shrew" and starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles; Disney's 1994 animated version of "The Lion King" (May 16), the tale of a feline hero not unlike Hamlet; and "Theater of Blood" (May 17), featuring St. Louis native Vincent Price as a vengeful Shakespearean actor.
All events are free. Find more information at sfstl.com.
— Calvin Wilson
