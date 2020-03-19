Sharp-dressed man

GH: After a bunch of random establishing shots from downtown, then the Central West End, then back downtown, we arrive at the Mister Guy men’s store in Ladue. Billy Jr. and Gussie are helping their dad pick out clothes for his big date with his wife.

Great, another makeover. Adding that to the drinking game.

BO: “He still wears those real baggy clothes — it’s very old-school,” Gussie says. “We gotta spunk him up a little bit — get him ready to rock.” That’s definitely not the word he meant to use.

GH: Maybe this reality show could benefit from being more scripted.

Billy Sr. tries on a few looks. When he models a fleece vest, the boys point out that he should wear a shirt underneath. With guns like those? No way!

BO: For his next look, Billy Sr. emerges wearing a pair of slim-fitting pants. He calls them nut huggers. The boys nurse beers as they critique the pants. Beer is always at the ready when this family is around.

GH: In an insufferable interview, Gussie and Billy Jr. discuss their makeover credentials.

Billy: “We are very good at going out. We’re very good at picking up girls. And I think a lot of it has to do with not just our personalities but also our style. We pay close attention to the details.”

Once in a while they might put in a pocket square. Or add a bracelet. Or a watch. Or the right socks. It’s just details! Billy literally echoes everything Gussie says.