 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Shawn Mendes

  • 0
Shawn Mendes at Enterprise Center

Shawn Mendes performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 7:30 p.m. July 16 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $20-$196 • More info ticketmaster.com

When pop singer Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder, the World Tour” was first announced, St. Louis was nowhere to be found on the schedule. But when a second batch of dates was added, Enterprise Center was included. Mendes’ “Wonder, the World Tour” supports his “Wonder” album.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News