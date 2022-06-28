When 7:30 p.m. July 16 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $20-$196 • More info ticketmaster.com
When pop singer Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder, the World Tour” was first announced, St. Louis was nowhere to be found on the schedule. But when a second batch of dates was added, Enterprise Center was included. Mendes’ “Wonder, the World Tour” supports his “Wonder” album.
