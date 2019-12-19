She's no Judge Judy

The new federal judge for the Eastern District of Missouri has never tried a case, never taken a deposition, never picked a jury and never participated at any stage of a criminal matter. The American Bar Association deemed her "not qualified" to be a judge.
