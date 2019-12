SLUG: Swearing-In Ceremony-Dr. Seuss - Kelli Dunaway, right, gets sworn in as a new St. Louis County councilwoman by Diann Valenti, left, acting county council clerk, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. It is not required to be sworn in on a bible and Dunaway chose to use the Dr. Seuss book, "Oh, The Places You'll Go!", for the swearing in because of the title. Holding the popular children's book are Dunaway's children Liam, 5, and Bella, 7, Trachtman. Taking the oath of office by swearing on a bible although most common is not universal. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.