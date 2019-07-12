Where visited: Chicago O'Hare
Rewards program: Marriott Bonvoy
Cost: $127, though parking may be extra
More info: marriothotels.com
With a family of four, I will pay a little extra for one of these all-suite hotels every time. Like the Embassy Suites, the rooms enter onto the atrium. The living area has a TV, desk, pullout sofa and a little sink with a mini-fridge underneath. A door and a small bathroom separate it from a bedroom in the back. Ours had two double beds (not queen) with a TV, closet and dresser. The hotel, which is undergoing a major renovation, is right next to the airport, but I couldn’t hear any airport noise inside our rooms. A restaurant and bar can be found on the main level as well as the biggest fitness room I’ve seen at a hotel. There is no free breakfast (it's $18 per person), but there is a complimentary shuttle to and from the airport.