It’s been called one of the best series ever made. “Sherlock,” available on Netflix, is a dazzling update of “Sherlock Holmes,” a clever twist on the well-known stories and characters. Benedict Cumberbatch is unexpectedly sexy as Holmes, who here is charmingly insufferable and amusingly arrogant; Watson is played by Martin Freeman, who is only mostly tolerant of his famous and lovably annoying cohort. Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories are changed to fit the modern setting but are still recognizable in their new trappings. It’s all great fun to watch brilliant characters solve fiendishly clever crimes, and you don’t have to be a fan of Sherlock Holmes to be swept up by “Sherlock.” By Daniel Neman