Sherron W.

Sherron has been a dedicated school nurse for over 20 years. During this time, she has gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide quality care for the students she serves.
Sherron works in Saint Louis Public Schools, specifically Woerner Elementary. A majority of SLPS students are low-income families. Besides giving medications, bandaging injured students and writing 504 plans, Sherron has organized the Blessings in a Backpack program for the most underprivileged students. For several years, week after week, she shopped for and packed bags of food for students who needed it most. Sherron also participates in home visits where she spends time after school visiting the students' homes with their teachers.
Her mission is to get to know the kids and their parents. She never hesitates to go a few extra steps for anyone, including the staff. There really is nothing this nurse hasn't done! She is a wonderful support to our entire staff and student body.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!