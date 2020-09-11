Shiatsu neck massager

One crazy night, while filling my Amazon cart with multivitamins, iPhone cables and litter-box liners, the pain and tightness I often feel in my neck had returned. Was there a product to help? Of course there was. This Papillon shiatsu neck and back massager ($30) has four heated nodes that rotate to knead away the stress; the direction of rotation changes every minute. (The brightly glowing red nodes really freaked out the cat at first.) The next day, my neck was a bit sore from all the kneading, but the usual pain was gone. This was a total impulse buy, but it’s a great product at a great price. (Gabe Hartwig)
