Shiitake Mushroom Skewers

Yield: 4 servings
2 pounds shiitake mushrooms
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 yellow onion, diced
4 cloves garlic
Bunch parsley, roughly chopped (or whatever herb you have in the house; can also swap for 2 tablespoons of dried parsley)
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon white pepper (if not available, double up on black pepper)
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup vegetable oil
1. Remove stems from the mushrooms, and toss the caps with 2 tablespoons of salt. Place in a strainer and allow some of their liquid to drain while you prepare the marinade.
2. Peel garlic and smash with the broad side of a knife. Add onion, garlic, herbs, pepper, coriander and 1 teaspoon salt to a food processor or blender. Begin pureeing on low speed. Once everything is liquefied, turn to high speed and slowly stream in the oil.
3. Transfer to a container. Marinade may be covered and stored in the refrigerator for up to one week.
4. Starting with about ½ cup, toss the mushrooms in the marinade, adding more if needed until mushrooms are evenly coated. Let marinate overnight or for at least 6 hours.
5. Thread mushrooms onto skewers and grill over medium-high heat for about 4 minutes per side. When mushrooms are softened all the way through and charred on the outside, remove from the grill. Serve immediately, aside glazed onions (see below).
Recipe courtesy Andrew Henshaw, executive chef of Laser Wolf
