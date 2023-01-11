 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley, John F.

  • 0
Shirley, John F.

Shirley, John F. Entered into heaven on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Kathy Shirley (nee LeClere); father of Jenni Mujkanovic and Patrick (Julie) Shirley; grandfather of Alaina Mujkanovic, Landen Mujkanovic, and Marceline Shirley; brother of Anthony Shirley; dear uncle, cousin, in-law and friend to many.

If desired Memorial contributions may be made to Service International or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: Family and friends to gather Friday, January 13, 2023, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service is Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. Both held at

John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129). Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News