Shirley, John F. Entered into heaven on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Kathy Shirley (nee LeClere); father of Jenni Mujkanovic and Patrick (Julie) Shirley; grandfather of Alaina Mujkanovic, Landen Mujkanovic, and Marceline Shirley; brother of Anthony Shirley; dear uncle, cousin, in-law and friend to many.
If desired Memorial contributions may be made to Service International or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Services: Family and friends to gather Friday, January 13, 2023, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service is Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. Both held at
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129). Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery.