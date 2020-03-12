Shoes make the man

BO: Brace yourselves: We’re about to have another “everyone hates Marissa” conversation. It’s later that evening, on the patio at Bar Napoli in Clayton, and Gussie has assembled his sisters Maddie and Grace (I’m 70% sure that’s Grace).

GH: Gussie — doing an impression of Marissa — says Haley had overheard “loud-mouthed, annoying Marissa” talking about the night she met Billy. She’s so fake and money-hungry, they agree.

“When you bring somebody into this family, there’s seven of us, and we’re all up in each other’s business. It’s definitely not the easiest thing,” Maddie says. Right — say, has anybody heard from Clark?

BO: We’ve seen a lot more discussions about Marissa than we have seen of Marissa herself. How are viewers supposed to know whether the family is being super-judgemental or if there’s more to their concerns?

I’m not sure why any of the Busches date. They should just have their siblings pick out their spouses.

GH: Suddenly we hear someone shouting nonsense words from down the sidewalk. “Gus! G! There they are! Whatcha say now? What do we got goin’ on over here?”

It’s just Jake, wearing a shirt I kinda love: orange with little yellow tacos. He has completed the ensemble with white New Balance sneakers with Velcro straps. I do not love those.

BO: The girls tease Jake about his fashion, and Jake wanders over to the next table to talk to some ladies. He isn’t there long.