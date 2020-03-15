GH: At the mansion, Haley has started packing for LA. She carries a big basket of shoes into the kitchen. Christi checks to make sure Haley isn’t taking any shoes from her own collection.

“Looking in your closet, we could open up our own shoe store, and we could make a good living for the rest of our lives selling shoes,” Billy Sr. tells his wife. (If Billy Jr. gets involved, you just know there would be wing-eating contests.)

BO: All this shoe talk sparks a relationship conversation. This entire episode is nothing but relationship conversations. At this point, I wish Haley would break up with Clark just to end the relationship conversations.

GH: Haley gives her parents a recap of the conversation she had with Clark at the bland house. They’re not sure Clark will ever support her. Christi says he’s selfish and won’t make the effort to travel to LA.

“His life is so mapped out,” Christi says. “He’s going to live in St. Louis, his family vacations in Michigan, he has his business here, his kids are going to go to this school. He hates California.”

BO: I’m a little curious about where the Clark Jrs. will attend school. Especially high school.

Haley says for the umpteenth time that she wants to be with someone who will support her.

We never find out what happens to the basket of shoes.

