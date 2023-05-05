Bad influence on Instagram

A self-styled “mom influencer” in California ratcheted up her Instagram viewership with a harrowing story about a couple attempting to abduct her two young children outside a craft shop. She may soon have to do her influencing with fellow inmates, as she faces up to six months in jail for making the whole thing up to boost her online profile.

Katie Sorensen went to a Michaels craft store in Petaluma, Calif., with her two children in December 2020, bought some items, then put the kids back in the car and drove off, The Washington Post reported. Minutes after leaving the parking lot, she called police and claimed a couple had tried to abduct her kids.

Police became suspicious when Sorensen started sharing her story on social media with additional details she hadn’t told them. They re-interviewed her, during which she identified who she said was the couple on security footage. But other footage debunked her story completely. She was convicted of filing a false police report, a misdemeanor.

Dumpster-diving bear

A West Virginia elementary school principal got the scare of his life when he unlocked a dumpster behind the school as part of his morning routine: Out lunged a large black bear. According to security video footage, the bear had been slipping in and out of the dumpster all weekend, pushing around the locks, and apparently fell asleep in there before the principal opened it Monday morning.

The video footage of that moment shows the principal, James Marsh, and the bear, name unknown, bolting in opposite directions after the chance encounter.

Marsh’s wife, Shawna, shared the video on her Facebook page. “Poor guy!!!” wrote one commenter. “Unlocking the dumpster will never be the same for him!!”

Wrote another: “I didn’t know Jimmy could move that fast.” To which Shawna Marsh replied: “Me either! I told him he ran like a scared little girl!”

Unscheduled stop

Children on school buses can act, well, childish — by making rude gestures at passing adults, for example. Adults are supposed to know better than to respond by parking in front of the bus and forcing it to stop, then picking fights with parents who arrive at the scene. A Georgia man who somehow didn’t understand that has been arrested and charged.

Local media outlets report that Roger O’Neal Barrett, 55, used his pickup truck to block the path of the bus after one of the kids inside “flipped off” him and his wife. He then called the local sheriff’s office and indicated he wouldn’t release the bus until police came and got the kid’s information. Meantime, he got into verbal confrontations with parents who showed up, summoned by their kids’ cell phones.

“You should’ve handled it like a grownup!” one angry mom can be heard on a cell phone video telling Barrett. Police arrested Barrett and charged him with interference with the operation of public schools.

A Barbie for everyone

Mattel Inc. has come under a lot of criticism over the years for marketing its super-slim, super-tall, well-endowed and very white Barbie dolls to girls everywhere as the model for how women are expected to look. The company has responded to the criticism with a number of modifications — introducing Barbies of color and of different cultural styles so girls from those backgrounds can play with a figure closer to the way they look. Then Mattel altered the doll to make it more closely match human dimensions.

Still, girls and boys from all walks of life want to see more of themselves in the dolls they play with. That includes girls with Down syndrome. So Mattel says it “partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society to design a doll that celebrates this community.”

The doll helps expose children to other people’s experiences and understand that no one in the real world comes from a cookie-cutter background.

It’s entirely possible that some conservative critics will cite Mattel as joining the national “wokeness” movement, but hey, they don’t have to play with the doll if they don’t want to.

Breaking the fast by breaking a heart

After 17 years of service in Prospect Park, New Jersey, Mohamed Khairullah is the longest-serving Muslim mayor in America. His leadership credentials are impeccable and his loyalty to this country beyond reproach. But Khairullah finds himself unable to travel freely or take advantage of an invitation to the White House because of an apparent secret watch list dating back to the post-9/11 era.

Khairullah was invited along with other prominent Muslims this week to the White House to attend a meal celebrating the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. But the Secret Service declined to clear him for entry — without explanation. Khairullah told National Public Radio that he contacted the Council on American Islamic Relations shortly after he was disinvited to the White House, and the organization told him that he was on a secret watch list that was leaked earlier this year.

The list is an anachronism in the United States, rooted in attacks that occurred more than 20 years ago and long after the terrorism threat had subsided.

Even the late Sen. Ted Kennedy found himself blocked from flying in 2004 because of a government security overreaction. These days, the far greater terrorism threat is from white supremacists, right-wing extremists and domestic insurrectionists. And yet the watch list, along with its unjustified — and unexplained — focus on Muslims and Arab Americans, persists.