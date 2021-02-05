SHOULD MU PAY DRINKWITZ SABAN MONEY?

Q: First of all let me say, that I am not predicting that coach Drinkwitz will become the next Nick Saban of college football. But if by chance Drinkwitz is successful and becomes one of the hottest coaches on the market, would Mizzou ever pay what other schools would be willing to pay to keep him? I think they should, because even if you have to double his $4 million salary, it would pay off for the school in the long run. Yes $8 million a year is a lot of money. But by paying it you can keep a coach that is filling up the stadium because he wins consistently, your recruiting will be in the top 10 almost every year, fans will show up in droves to every game and buy more merchandise and spend more money on a TOP 10 program. You'll be in a major bowl game with bigger payouts each year, You'll be on TV more. It just seems to me the salary would be worth paying to keep a coach who'll bring in more money to the school because of his success. Mizzou would make much more money by paying a higher salary to keep a great coach, instead of letting him go. Does this make sense in your opinion? Or should we remain a stepping stone for coaches looking for a better job? And Mizzou can remain mediocre forever.
Q: One problem: Where is Mizzou getting that money to pay a head coach $8 million? They've operated at a budget deficit for several years - and that was before a revenue-busting pandemic. MU just tapped into two donors for $10M each for the indoor facility. If Drinkwitz wins enough games to the point where he's commanding $8 million on the open market, he'll be coaching somewhere else. I understand your logic. Yes, a nationally elite program will help pay for itself over time, but there is no finish line when it comes to these costs in college athletics. The more these schools make, the more they spend. That's how they operate. They can't net huge profits, because that’s how they justify not paying the labor. So, as long as the coaches know how the system works and they see these revenues climb, the $8 million coaches will command $10 million and the $10 million coaches will command $12 million. Given how the system works, Mizzou just isn't in that tier when it comes to spending money - and doesn't have the demographics to feed its program with the kind of revenue it would take to pay a coach that much money.