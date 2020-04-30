You are the owner of this article.
'Shrek: The Musical'
'Shrek: The Musical'

Tony Awards Show

From left: Daniel Breaker, Brian d'Arcy James and Sutton Foster of "Shrek: The Musical" perform June 7, 2009, at 63rd Annual Tony Awards. 

If you’re sick of watching Disney movies with your kids but want to nurture a love for live theater, try “Shrek: The Musical.” Filmed live on Broadway with two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, the production includes everything you love from the classic movie plus some show-stopping songs that’ll make it fun for the whole family.

Where Netflix • How much $8.99 per month after a free, one-month trial

Relive a little Muny magic

The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre

