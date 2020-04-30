If you’re sick of watching Disney movies with your kids but want to nurture a love for live theater, try “Shrek: The Musical.” Filmed live on Broadway with two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, the production includes everything you love from the classic movie plus some show-stopping songs that’ll make it fun for the whole family.

Where Netflix • How much $8.99 per month after a free, one-month trial

