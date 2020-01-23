Shuler King, Lady Re

When 7 p.m. Sunday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $22 • More info heliumcomedy.com
There’s been lots of discussion in the comedy community over comics who find their game on social media but are no good once they hit the stage. Shuler King, who sold out Helium Comedy Club a year ago, is a notable exception. By Kevin C. Johnson
Amy Bertrand
Amy Bertrand is the Features editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
