Shuls: Catholics Need to Look to the Past

For the Christian, the phrase “All Things New” has significant meaning. They are the words of Jesus reported from St. John’s vision in the book of Revelation. Sitting on the throne, Jesus promises a future where heaven and Earth are one. It is a place where there is no weeping. For a few hundred students in St. Louis however, the phrase All Things New means something different entirely — the closure of their beloved schools. And there is plenty of weeping.

From a practical perspective, the St. Louis Archdiocese’s All Things New initiative is a necessary strategic planning exercise — a logical response to the immense challenges faced by Catholic educators after decades of declining enrollment. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Catholic school enrollment dropped more than 28% from 1999 to 2019.

With some schools operating at less than 30% capacity, the data told a clear story — some schools simply must close. Thus far, Rosati-Kain, an all-girls high school, and St. Mary’s, an all-boys high school, are the two slated for closure. From a financial perspective, school closures such as these make sense. The archdiocese will likely succeed in reducing costs and, hopefully, the savings could go to better serve the remaining schools.

Even making difficult decisions like the closure of these two schools, however, won’t change the general trend of declining enrollment in Catholic schools. To do that, the archdiocese and all Catholics do not need to make all things new. Rather, the archdiocese needs to look to its past.

Catholic tradition holds that the church has an obligation to educate young people in the teachings of the faith and that parents have a right to access that education for their children. Catholics have long been champions of educational freedom. This included being the foremost advocates for public funding of private schools.

The tremendous network of Catholic schools that took form in the 1800s and 1900s was built, in large part, because of the massive influx of Catholic immigrants. The development of Catholic schools was also a response of Protestant domination of public education, but it was something more. It was a Catholic spirit that insisted that the church and the family should have a say in a child’s education.

This same spirit led Martin and Mae Duggan to form the nation’s first grass-roots school choice organization in 1959, Citizens for Educational Freedom. Martin, a 1938 graduate of South Side Catholic High School — the school now slated to close as St. Mary’s — was a successful newspaper editor while Mae was a stay-at-home mother of five. With a letter to the editor, Mae sparked a national movement. By 1962, the organization had 71 chapters in 22 states and more than 20,000 members.

The purpose of the group was outlined in the organization’s 1961 articles of incorporation:

"To secure recognition by the Government, institutions and people of the United States of America of the primary and Constitutional right of parents to direct and control the education of their children; to secure in American education true freedom of choice, the equal protection of the laws and the free exercise of religion for all parents and students; to establish Government and State policies in education which do not require parents and students to surrender their primary Constitutional rights as a condition for sharing in welfare benefits; to obtain justice and equality of opportunity for all parents and students, without regard to the school of their choice."

Sadly, Martin and Mae Duggan passed before seeing the realization of their goal. Even more sadly, the fighting spirit on behalf of freedom of choice in education has also seemed to wane among Catholics.

If we want to turn the tide of decline in Catholic education, it will take more than the closing of a few buildings. It will take all those saddened by the closure of Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s picking up the mantle of educational freedom.

Lest anyone think this is just an issue for Catholics, those who believe that parents should have a say in their child’s education should take note of the words the Duggans wrote in a 1960 letter in the St. Louis Review: “There will be no freedom of education in this country until every child receives his fair share of funds collected for education through taxation, to be spent at the school of his parents’ choice.”

James V. Shuls, Ph.D., is an associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Missouri–St. Louis and a distinguished fellow at the Show-Me Institute.