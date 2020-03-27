Sibling rivalry

BO: We’re back at the farmhouse, which is still standing despite warnings that Gussie and Billy Jr. would destroy it when they “moved in” at the beginning of the season. This is just the second episode where we see either of the brothers at the house, though.

It seems to be summertime, or at least early fall: Louise is wearing a T-shirt and leggings, and the leaves are green.

GH: Gussie and Louise are batting a soccer ball across the lawn; Gussie is whacking it with a polo mallet. They are both drinking Kräftig.

Gussie invites her to his birthday party, and without skipping a beat, she refuses. If you recall from Episode 4, there is controversy surrounding their courtship: Grace is Louise’s best friend and was blindsided by this relationship at the big wing-eating thing.

BO: We see the wing-eating event in flashback. Gussie says it’s ridiculous to not bring his girlfriend to his birthday party. Louise fears it will be awkward.

GH: “It doesn’t matter what my family thinks. Is it that big of a deal that we’ve liking each other and dating a little bit?” The expression on Louise’s face says she’s as confused by those words as I was. “I just like you so much that I’m willing to take a little heat for it.”

BO: Gussie says, in an interview, that the best thing to do about Grace’s anger is to wait it out and let things blow over. He drops his beer and throws Louise over his shoulder. A waste of alcohol.