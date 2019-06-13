Silo and Roy, a penguin pair based on real ones at the Central Park Zoo, must be among the most determined fathers-to-be in any story. Their fathering instinct is so strong that they sit on a rock, trying to hatch it. When a zookeeper gives them an actual fertilized egg, they hatch and care for a chick the humans call Tango. This slight story (by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell; illustrated by Henry Cole) of 32 pages, published in 2005, arguably should be included in landmarks of literature. Scientists debated whether animals could truly be called “gay,” some parents demanded that libraries ban the book, while others found it an easy way to talk to their own chicks about different kinds of families. Forget arguing about Roy and Silo’s fitness as a model same-sex couple (in real life they eventually separated, alas): No one can dispute the essential heart of this story — the most important traits for fathers are dedication and love. By Jane Henderson
Let’s hear it for the dads
Silo and Roy, ‘And Tango Makes Three’
