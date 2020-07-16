Silver Mines Recreation Area

As part of Missouri’s only whitewater river, Silver Mines isn’t just for swimmers. Sure, there are plenty of calm spots throughout the St. Francois River (be careful if the water is too high), but Silver Mines is best known for its kayaking. Regardless, visitors have a variety of water-based options to choose from. $5 per vehicle.

More info: fs.usda.gov/recarea/mtnf/recarea/?recid=21840

Location: Mark Twain National Forest in Madison County near Fredericktown, Missouri.

Distance from St. Louis: 1 hours and 30 minutes

