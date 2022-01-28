When 8 p.m. Jan. 29 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $20-$30, $25 for livestream; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

“Mrs. Robinson,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence,” “Homeward Bound,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — that about sums up “Simon & Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits: Terry Barber and Jonathan Cummings Perform the Entire Album,” this weekend at Blue Strawberry. Barber takes on the Art Garfunkel parts, while Cummings plays Paul Simon. By Kevin C. Johnson