Single most totally awesome baked good

Pastry chef Tai Davis of Alchemy carries a cake to the display table for a raffle June 7 at a Bakers for Black Lives bake sale.
St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs
The 170-foot-tall Brooks Catsup Bottle Water Tower stands near the site of a former Brooks Catsup factory in Collinsville.
World's Fair Donuts owner Jason Brockman preps boxes Jan. 15, 2020, in front of a mural of the shop's former owner, Peggy Clanton.
BiBim Bop at Sides of Seoul
Coppa pizza at Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Indo chef-owner Nick Bognar finishes a dish at the restaurant's sushi counter during a September 2019 dinner service. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com
Long before the pandemic, Cha Cha Chow was one of three food trucks parked near Euclid and Forest Park avenues in 2011.
Triple chocolate gooey butter cake from Park Avenue Coffee
Customers fill the small lobby Jan. 15, 2020, at World's Fair Donuts on its first day under new ownership.
Kouign Amann at Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Where 11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-858-1019; nrbakery.com
No, we can’t pronounce it. We had to look up how to spell it. But the Kouign Amann (queen-ya-MAHN) at the James Beard Award semifinalist Nathaniel Reid Bakery is a layered, flaky masterpiece of culinary beauty. It consists entirely of pastry dough, butter and sugar, but you will not find a better combination of these three ingredients (or any ingredients) anywhere else in the region. Caramelized on top and buttery throughout, It is what we imagine heaven tastes like, only a little sweeter. DN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!