Sister Hazel hits the scene with a new single, “When Love Takes Hold,” which the band describes as an anthem of connection, peace and healing from the pain of the past year. The song was originally written in 2015 by Jeffrey East, Jett Beres and Ryan Newell. The band says the song was “originally just meant to be a love song. It was written from the heart, and the lyrics are simple and true. Like any good song, however, the words, if written and delivered correctly, can take on multiple meanings. There’s a beauty to simple ambiguity in songs when the listener can plug in their own story, and that’s what we went for as we developed this song.” By Kevin C. Johnson