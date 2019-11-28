When 7 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org
A New York Times art critic wrote this week: “What made the 2010s the most thrilling of all the decades I’ve spent in the New York art world was the rising presence of black artists of every ilk, on every front.” One way St. Louisans can sample this presence is by taking in “The Shape of Abstraction,” which on Friday is accompanied by music (Tonina), drinks, trivia, a photo booth and more. The exhibit, decades of abstract art by African Americans, was made possible by a large gift from former St. Louisan and collector Ronald Ollie and his wife, Monique. By Jane Henderson