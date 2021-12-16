What we thought • Slapzi was easy to learn card and a hit with kids and adults in our family, who competed as equals and played again and again. It comes with 120 double-sided picture cards and 65 clue cards. Each player gets dealt five picture cards, which show simple, colorful photos of things like an ostrich, a baseball cap or a starfish. The clue cards say things like, “meant to go in your mouth,” “one syllable” or “fits inside a backpack.” As you reveal clue cards, players see if they have a picture card that fits the clue. You have to be quick. Slapzi clue cards are wild cards, and players race to slap down any card in their hands. The game continues until a player gets rid of his or her cards. The game is good for laughs as you imagine scenarios and argue about the possibility or whether one can stuff an ostrich inside a backpack. Plus, as my 11-year-old daughter pointed out, “there’s something so satisfying about a nice picture against a white background.” With the name of the item clearly spelled out on the photo cards, beginning readers and non-readers could also play.