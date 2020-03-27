Slice of life

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Billy Jr. meets Marissa’s parents in Dallas, the family gangs up on Marissa once again and Christi attempts to smooth things over.
BO: We open with a bunch of footage of Busches just behaving normally: Grace brushing horses, Gussie and Louise walking to Ices Plain & Fancy, Peter (hi, Peter!) playing a video game, Haley rushing down the stairs, Maddie grooming her eyebrows.
GH: They’re just like us!
Christi, Billy and Jake (in a Kräftig T-shirt) walk into the Cakery in Dogtown — even though the sign in the window clearly says “Sorry, we’re closed.”
They are here to taste cake. Oooh, is someone getting married? Maddie was right — Billy does need to slow down.
BO: No. It turns out they’re just sampling cakes for Gussie’s 23rd birthday. “We want Gussie to have the best cake,” Billy says.
GH: That’s far less exciting.
BO: This isn’t a surprise party, as far as we know, but Gussie doesn’t get to pick out his own cake? I’m watching this from home during social isolation, and the bakery’s cakes look amazing. I want to stress-eat all of them.
GH: Billy explains that the Busches have “big sweet tooths” and that he and Gussie work out all the time so they can eat a lot of cake.
Cakery owner Ericka Robertson Frank brings out several platters with samples of cake and filling. Jake’s mind is blown.
In an interview, Maddie and Grace explain that the Busch family is known for extravagant parties, and they list various celebs who have been paid to attend. We are shown a number of photos that illustrate this point, including one of Haley standing on a Hollywood-themed red carpet for her sweet 16. (Foreshadowing!)
For Christi’s 40th birthday party, there was an appearance by Coldplay, Maddie says. Grace corrects her: Kool & the Gang. LOL.
BO: Meanwhile, Billy combines all the cake, frosting and filling options, talks with his mouth full and crams cake into Jake’s face, newlywed style. Christi passes.
Topic change: Christi wants to talk about her meeting with Marissa. It was a good talk, she says. Billy is appreciative of his mom’s efforts and would like to bring Marissa to the birthday party. Speaking on behalf of the whole family, Christi apologizes for that situation getting out of hand.
GH: Jake is silent during this exchange. He knows what he did.
Christi gives Billy permission to have fun at Gussie’s party and move on. “Good. Thank you,” Billy replies.
BO: Christi decides the cake will be red velvet, because that’s what Gussie likes. The Busch family seems to dislike including the person most interested in the outcome of a discussion in said discussion. It’s Gussie’s party, but he can’t pick out his own cake?
GH: Right? They already know he likes red velvet, but they had to go taste samples anway? (Gussie loves samples, as he stated on his earlier ice cream date with Louise.)
Jake and Billy then inexplicably do that thing that happens at weddings where two people interlock arms and put cake in their mouths. Christi says they’re weird.
BO: Anyway, at least this wasn’t a drawn-out, inscrutable relationship conversation.
GH: And now I want cake.
