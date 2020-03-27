Slice of life

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Billy Jr. meets Marissa’s parents in Dallas, the family gangs up on Marissa once again and Christi attempts to smooth things over.

BO: We open with a bunch of footage of Busches just behaving normally: Grace brushing horses, Gussie and Louise walking to Ices Plain & Fancy, Peter (hi, Peter!) playing a video game, Haley rushing down the stairs, Maddie grooming her eyebrows.

GH: They’re just like us!

Christi, Billy and Jake (in a Kräftig T-shirt) walk into the Cakery in Dogtown — even though the sign in the window clearly says “Sorry, we’re closed.”

They are here to taste cake. Oooh, is someone getting married? Maddie was right — Billy does need to slow down.

BO: No. It turns out they’re just sampling cakes for Gussie’s 23rd birthday. “We want Gussie to have the best cake,” Billy says.

GH: That’s far less exciting.

BO: This isn’t a surprise party, as far as we know, but Gussie doesn’t get to pick out his own cake? I’m watching this from home during social isolation, and the bakery’s cakes look amazing. I want to stress-eat all of them.

GH: Billy explains that the Busches have “big sweet tooths” and that he and Gussie work out all the time so they can eat a lot of cake.

Cakery owner Ericka Robertson Frank brings out several platters with samples of cake and filling. Jake’s mind is blown.