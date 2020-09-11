slimmer belt

As the numbers on the scale crept up during quarantine, I turned to gadgets that promised to fight the bulge. The waist trainer ab belt ($19.99 on Amazon) promised to increase thermal activity and stimulate sweating while accelerating the belly fat-burning process. Um, just wearing the belt doesn’t do anything. You still have to do the fat-burning activity. The only thing this belt did was make it harder to breathe. Big waste of money. (Aisha Sultan)
