SLSO Composer Workshop community concert

One of St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève’s passions is championing the music of today and supporting the work of young composers to develop a richer classical repertoire for the future. With that in mind, the SLSO has launched its inaugural Composer Workshop, an annual multiday immersive program for composers pursuing post-graduate studies. Celebrated American composer-conductor and longtime SLSO collaborator John Adams leads the workshop, the culmination of which is a free concert featuring a piece by each composer: Nicky Sohn’s “Moon Bunny,” Peter S. Shin’s “Relapse,” Christian Quiñones’ “Switch-Up” and Aiyana Braun’s “Refractions.” SLSO assistant conductor Stephanie Childress will be on the podium for the free program at Powell. Reservations are requested. By Daniel Durchholz